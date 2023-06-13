Some members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) from Jahun Local Government Area, on Tuesday, staged a protest at the Jigawa State House of Assembly over the nomination of Idris Garba as the new speaker for the assembly.

The protesters barricaded the entrance to the complex, demanding the speakership be given to another person, not Mr Garba, who was the speaker of the last assembly.

The state leadership of the APC on Sunday reportedly zoned the speakership position to Jigawa South-west senatorial district and specifically nominated Mr Garba from Jahun Local Government to continue as the speaker.

Mr Garba was a speaker for seven years.

The APC zoned the speakership to the South-west district after the governor, Umar Namadi, and his deputy, Aminu Usman, came from Jigawa’s northeast and North-west senatorial districts, respectively.

The protesters, led by one Adamu Jahun, also protested at the government house, demanding the APC rescind its decision on Mr Garba as the new speaker.

The protesters carried placards with inscriptions like “New governor, new speakership,” and “New speaker leads to new development.” Jigawa state is greater than any individual or group of persons”.

Mr Jahun said their protest was also meant to intimate the members-elect on electing individuals with a passion for the state and the capacity to lead and work with the executive.

“We shall advise the members elect, to resist any temptation, intimidation, and coercion by external forces, to undermine the process (speakership election), Mr. Jahun said.

The protesters also vowed to witness the voting process, saying that Nigeria’s constitution permitted them to do so.

Jigawa will on Wednesday inaugurate their 8th Assembly.

The governor had reportedly declined to interfere in the election of the new speaker, he said he will work with whoever the lawmaker elected as their leader, PREMIUM TIMES gathered from insiders.

