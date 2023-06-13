A passenger who travelled along a highway in Rivers State, South-south Nigeria, has narrated how some police officers allegedly harassed and extorted N40,000 from him and other passengers in a commercial vehicle.

The police in Rivers said they have arrested and detained an officer in connection with the alleged incident.

A Twitter user with the @LifeOfNapaul shared on the microblogging platform on Sunday that the encounter with the officers, made him tired and exhausted mentally “because this has been occurring”.

It is unclear for now if the Twitter user was the victim or if he was only sharing another person’s experience.

The victim said there were four male passengers inside the Sienna while the rest were female and that the car was stopped in the “middle of nowhere” by the officers who started searching WhatsApp and other apps in the phones belonging to the male passengers.

“My WhatsApp chats were opened one by one, every app was searched, and they found nothing,” he said.

The Nigeria police have repeatedly warned officers against random searches on citizens’ phones.

“These guys said they won’t free us until we service them,” the passenger said, apparently referring to an alleged request by the officers for a bribe.

“They said 50k each. I just kept laughing because it sounded like a joke.”

“They told the driver to leave us & go, but I kept begging the driver to stay and that he can’t leave us, bruh, I didn’t even know our location at that moment.

“We stood for over 1hr 30mins, I tried talking back, and they handcuffed me. I’m not a criminal. They said I’m a suspect, I kept asking ‘how?’ At that moment I was so angry.

“At the end we paid 10k each, 10k each for being a Nigerian youth.

“The funny thing is that these so-called officers were counting the money they made from extortion in front of us. Please convince me how these guys ain’t criminals in uniform?”

The passenger posted on Twitter a photo of one of the officers which he said he took with his phone during the encounter.

The police in Rivers State tweeted on Monday that they have arrested and detained the officer whose photo was posted on the microblogging platform.

“Investigation is ongoing,” the police said in the tweet while urging the victim to come forward with some more information that would help in the investigation.

The police in Nigeria have sanctioned some officers lately over extortion and human rights abuses.

