ExxonMobil has appointed Adesua Dozie as the new vice chairperson for its Nigerian affiliates Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited (MPN) and Esso Exploration and Production Nigeria Limited (EEPNL).

The appointment takes effect from 12 June, ExxonMobil said in a statement announcing the appointment on Twitter.

Mrs Dozie was, until her appointment, an executive director and general manager of MPN and EEPNL.

She holds a law degree from the University of Buckingham, United Kingdom and a Master of Law from Cornell Law School, New York. She has been a senior legal advisor with over 20 years of experience for multinational companies across Africa in a diverse range of industries.

The new MPN vice chairperson hails from Edo State, South-south Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State congratulated Mrs Dozie on her appointment.

“It is always an honour to celebrate the remarkable achievements of our very own,” Mr Obaseki said in a message posted on Twitter.

“Today, I heartily congratulate Adesuwa Dozie on your well-deserved appointment as the Vice-Chairman of the Boards of ExxonMobil affiliates in Nigeria – Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited and Esso Exploration and Production Nigeria Limited. You have been a worthy Edo ambassador as you continue to highlight the excellence that resides within our great State.

READ ALSO: Nigerian Regulatory Agency accuses ExxonMobil of oil theft

“I am assured that your tenure will be marked by even greater achievements and continued advancements in the nation’s energy sector,” the governor said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

