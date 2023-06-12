Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori on Sunday commiserated with his Bayelsa State counterpart, Douye Diri, over the fatal road accident involving members of Bayelsa’s contingent to the Nigerian Women Football League final in Asaba.

Mr Oborevwori’s condolence message is in a statement issued by his media aide, Festus Ahon, in Asaba.

Four members of the Bayelsa Supporters Club lost their lives in the accident on Sunday in Kwale, Delta State, while on their way to Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, for the final match.

Seven others were injured in the accident.

Governor Oborevwori also condoled with the families of the deceased, the government and the people of Bayelsa and prayed for quick healing of the injured.

He noted that the accident was regrettable and must have caused great pain to the bereaved families and prayed for the souls of the departed.

READ ALSO:

“It is with deep sense of sorrow that I commiserate with the families of those that lost their lives in the fatal accident.

“Indeed, their deaths have caused a dark cloud and great sorrow for their families and for Bayelsa.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I extend my heartfelt condolences to my brother governor, Diri, the bereaved families and people of Bayelsa on this sad incident,’’ Mr Oborevwori said.

“I pray for quick healing of the injured and that such tragedy will never occur again.

“May God grant the families and loved ones the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss and may the souls of the departed rest in peace,” he added.

(NAN)

