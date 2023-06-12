Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has pledged to strengthen Enugu people’s faith in democracy by “rewarding” their votes with impactful and life-changing projects.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Mbah and issued by the Head of his Media Team, Dan Nwomeh on Monday in Enugu.

The governor said that the state government would not rest until it achieved the promises of growing the economy exponentially, creating jobs, addressing insecurity as well as infrastructural deficits, and lifting people out of poverty.

Mr Mbah said the state had made appreciable progress since the return of democracy in 1999, adding that his administration would double efforts to fix the state and attend to the welfare of the people.

“Although the history of our democratic sojourn has been faced with challenges, yet the state is moving at an encouraging pace.

“Let me equally seize this opportunity to salute the people of Enugu State for their heroic feats and for keeping faith with us. It is through your overwhelming support that we are here today as your representatives.

“We will not let you down in the coming days and years. We are not unaware that you voted for us because of our promises to transform the state and give you those benefits of life as contained in our manifesto.

“We know you are already counting on the number of days remaining for water to run in the state. We want to reassure you that we are mindful of that. Water is definitely going to run within the stated time,” he assured them.

He promised that his administration was making efforts to bring to their doorsteps the dividends of democracy they could imagine.

“Rest assured that your welfare is our utmost priority, and we want to urge you to keep your support coming in this major partnership as we consolidate and count the gains of democracy in our clime.

“Be assured of our dedication and commitment to serve you by doing things differently,” Mr Mbah added.

(NAN)

