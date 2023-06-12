Police in Enugu State said they have arrested nine suspected criminals for alleged cultism, conspiracy, and malicious damage.

This is contained in a statement issued by the police spokesperson in the state, Daniel Ndukwe, on Monday in Enugu.

He said a locally fabricated revolver, a double-barrel pistol, eight live cartridges, one expended cartridge and substances suspected to be Indian hemp were recovered from the suspects.

Mr Ndukwe, a deputy superintendent of police, said that the command’s Anti-Cultism Squad, acting on credible information, executed a search warrant in the suspects’ houses on June 9 at about 4:48 hours.

According to him, the police were conducting further discreet investigation into the case.

The police spokesperson also said police operatives working with law-abiding citizens, on June 9, at about 15:10 hours, arrested two male suspects with a locally fabricated pistol.

He said that the tricycle they were operating with was recovered as the investigation into the case continues.

“Furthermore, on June 8 at about 11:00 hour, operatives of Police Mobile Force 3-Squadron, Enugu, while on routine stop and search duty at Ugwuoba, along old Enugu-Onitsha Highway, intercepted a commercial bus en-route Enugu.

“After a thorough search conducted on the vehicle and its occupants, eleven live cartridges and a black-coloured criminal hood cloth material were recovered from two of the occupants, both of them from Kogi.

“They were consequently arrested, while further discreet investigation is ongoing,” he added.

Mr Ndukwe said the suspects would be arraigned in court once investigations were concluded.

He said that the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Ammani, lauded the police operatives and those that supported them in recording these “operational breakthroughs”.

“The commissioner charges them and others to remain focused and on top of their games.”

He solicited the continued cooperation and support of citizens by providing credible information and intelligence to the police.

(NAN)

