President Bola Tinubu will, in a broadcast on Monday, address the nation.
A statement on Sunday from the Presidential Villa signed by Abiodun Oladunjoye asked all radio stations and electronic media outlets to join NTA and Radio Nigeria for the address.
Every 12 June is celebrated as Democracy Day in the country.
Read the full statement below:
STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE
DEMOCRACY DAY 2023: PRESIDENT TINUBU BROADCASTS TO THE NATION
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will broadcast to the nation on Monday, June 12, 2023, at 7am to commemorate this year’s Democracy Day.
Television, radio stations, and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.
Abiodun Oladunjoye
Director Information
State House
June 11, 2023
