The governor of Jigawa State, Umar Namadi, has described cross-border cooperation as a credible alternative for strengthening socio-economic relations between cross-border communities in the West African sub-region, especially in farming and pastoral movements.

He made the remarks Wednesday at the opening ceremony of a workshop aimed at finalising the multi-year action plan of the cross-border collaboration with Zinder, a province of neighbouring Niger Republic, the governor’s media aide, Hamisu Gumel, said in a statement.

The governor, represented at the event by his deputy, Aminu Usman, highlighted the significance of cross-border cooperation between Zinder and Jigawa (North-west Nigeria) in strengthening socio-economic relations and fostering trade.

“Cross-border cooperation is now seen as a very credible strategic alternative for strengthening socio-economic relations between cross-border communities and even neighbouring countries,” the governor said.

“It facilitates trade and the movement of goods and people. Niger and Nigeria are united by history and their almost identical socio-cultural realities, which have existed for decades,” he added.

The event also marked the establishment of a transhumance monitoring system and brought together key stakeholders, including a delegation from the Niger Republic led by the Governor of Zinder, Lawwali Ahmadou; ECOWAS; the Permanent Interstate Committee for Drought Control in the Sahel; traditional rulers; experts from the Ministries of Agriculture and Livestock; and leaders of herders’ and farmers’ associations from both countries.

Mr Namadi commended the previous agreements signed by the cross-border actors in Katsina and Maradi in 2017, which paved the way for the subsequent bilateral agreement between Jigawa and Zinder. He expressed his delight at joining hands with Zinder in the best interests of their populations.

“You will agree with me that this is a very good situation that further bolsters the cross-border actors in Katsina and Maradi, who materialised this on July 25, 2017, by signing the agreement on the management and organisation of cross-border transhumance. Fortunately, we (Jigawa and Zinder) joined them on August 13, 2022, with the signing of the bilateral agreement that now links our two territorial entities in the best interests of our populations.

“Underscoring the economic and integration potential of mobile livestock farming in West Africa and the Sahel, the Governor disagreed with the notion of labelling it as a destabilising factor or a source of conflict. Instead, he highlighted the importance of recognising its value and supporting peaceful transhumance through effective coordination and dialogue.

“The bilateral agreement we signed was in response to a deep concern about the tendency to label this type of mobile livestock farming as a destabilising factor and a source of conflict, which is highly emphatic and inappropriate. Indeed, this type of livestock farming has great economic and integration potential in West Africa in general and in the Sahel in particular.”

“For two days, you will be considering ways and means of strengthening bilateral cooperation between the Zinder Region and the Federal State of Jigawa. This will involve finalising and consolidating the multi-year action plan of the Zinder-Jigawa cross-border area consultation framework, as well as setting up an operational animal counting system, which is a major first in our area and which will respond to a concern that has always existed, namely better knowledge of animal flows, to facilitate better management of the cross-border mobility of livestock.

“The workshop aims to finalise the multi-year action plan, set up an operational animal counting system, and promote peaceful transhumance. It seeks to consolidate and validate the consultation framework’s overall planning of activities over the next five years. Additionally, discussions will revolve around the configuration and roles of the technical committee responsible for monitoring the implementation of the plan.

“The establishment of a reliable information system on animals and herders involved in cross-border transhumance movements will also be addressed. The Governor expressed gratitude to ECOWAS, the partners involved in the Integrated and Secure Livestock Farming and Pastoralism in West Africa Projects (PEPISAO), and the Sahel Regional Pastoralism Support Project (PRAPS-2) for their support.

“He commended the commitment and achievements of all those involved in these projects, which contribute to the resilience of the agro-pastoral system in the Sahel and West Africa.”

