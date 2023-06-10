The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said its operatives have arrested 56 suspected internet fraudsters in Rivers State, South-south Nigeria.

In a statement on Twitter, the anti-graft agency said the suspects were arrested on Monday in Port Harcourt following intelligence on their activities.

“They were arrested in a sting operation at Rivtaf Golf Estate, Port Harcourt, following intelligence on their alleged internet fraud-related activities, including dating/romance scams, investment scam, oil scam, contract scam, impersonation, business scams, possession of fraudulent document, cryptocurrency scam and forgery.”

The suspects, according to the anti-graft agency, include Chukwuemeka Andrew, Gospel Asawale, Godbless Otuan, Francis ThankGod, Kingsley Udennaka, Ajuobi Obioma, Gogo Johnson, Hope Offor, Oxford Ibinabo, Boma Kallu, Ebuka Igwe and Hope Nweke.

“Items recovered from the suspects include phones of different brands, laptops, Nigerian and Spanish Passports, Apple Wrist Watches, ATM cards, local and foreign currencies (Pounds, Dollars, Cents, E2 Coins (Binary Coin)).

“Other items include different brands of exotic cars – a black Lexus GS 460, C300 4Matic Mercedes Benz car, a black Lexus IS250, a black Lexus ES350, a Toyota Corolla 2007 Model, a black Range Rover and a black Toyota Camry,” the anti-graft agency said.

The EFCC has been clamping down on suspected fraudsters in the oil-rich state.

The ICIR, in October last year, reported how a Federal High Court in the state sentenced five internet fraudsters to various jail terms for cybercrime and impersonation.

The EFCC in April reported on its website how a Federal High Court judge, E. Obile convicted and sentenced an internet fraudster, Austin Famaa, to two years imprisonment for impersonation.

Earlier in February, the commission reported how two internet fraudsters, Efemene Philip and Ugbo Donaldson, were sentenced to various jail terms in the state for impersonation.

This newspaper also reported that at least 41 internet fraudsters, popularly called “Yahoo boys”, have been convicted and sentenced to various jail terms in Edo State within the last three months.

