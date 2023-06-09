The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Abia State has suspended their strike after six months.

The doctors, on 8 December 2022, embarked on an indefinite strike to protest the non-payment of their salary arrears by the immediate past administration of Okezie Ikpeazu.

The Chairperson of the NMA in the state, Isaiah Abali, announced the suspension of the strike on Friday in a communique he jointly signed with the Secretary of the association, Daniel Ekeleme.

The doctors said the suspension followed assurances by Governor Alex Otti’s administration to offset their salary arrears in the state.

“The present state government led by Dr Alex Otti, at different fora, promised to offset all salaries owed doctors in Abia State by 31st December 2023,” the communique reads in part.

The NMA said doctors in Abia State University Teaching Hospital, Hospitals Management Board and the Ministry of Health are owed 23, 16 and two months’ salary arrears, respectively.

“The promise to pay off these salaries was also emphasised by his (Otti’s) special adviser on health in a meeting with NMA Abia State Executive on Friday, 2nd June 2023.

“With this olive branch extended to the Abia State Government irrespective of the hardship being experienced by doctors under Abia State employ, it is our expectation that the government would expedite action on the payment of the salaries as promised to avert the ugly trend of the recent past,” it added.

The doctors accused the state’s immediate past governor, Mr Ikpeazu, of not making a “reasonable and acceptable commitment” to pay the salary arrears.

