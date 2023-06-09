Ukpong Akpabio, a nephew to the senator-elect for Akwa Ibom North-West District, Godswill Akpabio, has lost his bid to become the speaker of the 8th Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly.
In a keenly contested election held on Friday at the plenary, Udeme Otong of the Abak State Constituency polled 20 votes to defeat Mr Akpabio (Junior) from Essien Udim State Constituency, who scored six.
Mr Akpabio (junior) is a first-term member, while Mr Otong is a second-term member. Both are members of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Messrs Akpabio and Otong are from Akwa Ibom North-West District, known as Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District, where the speaker’s position was zoned.
The member representing Itu State Constituency, Kufreabasi Edidem, was elected deputy speaker.
Mr Edidem is a second-term member of the House of Assembly.
PDP, the ruling party in the state, won 24 seats, while the Young Progressives Party won two seats in the 26-member assembly in the 18 March election.
Four females, the largest number since the return of democracy in 1999, were among the 26 lawmakers elected during the election.
The four female lawmakers are all members of the PDP.
