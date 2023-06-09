Members of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) have embarked on a strike at the Ondo State-owned Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, over owed salaries.

The lecturers said they would not participate in the first semester examinations scheduled to begin at the institution on Tuesday, June 13.

They highlighted that they are being owed 13 months’ salaries.

This was contained in a communiqué they issued at the end of a congress held on Thursday and signed by the union’s chairperson, Arikawe Ade, and secretary, Fapetu Damilola.

“After much emphasis and extensive deliberation, the Congress unanimously agreed to withdraw the services of members from participating in the scheduled First Semester Examination Exercise, which is proposed to commence on 13th June 2023, until the condition below is met,” the communiqué partly read.

The union had observed that the hardship and other challenges arising from the current fuel price on their members and attendance to their official duties is making it extremely difficult.

“We want the payment in full of all outstanding (13 Months) salary arrears owned the staff of the institution,” the statement further said.

“The Congress wish to strongly emphasise that the decision above is binding on all the financial members of the union (ASUP).”

However, the institution’s spokesperson, Samuel Ojo, said its management would resolve the dispute with the teachers.

“If there is now a problem or an issue to the extent that the lecturers are going on strike, then we will return to the discussion table and resolve them,” Mr Ojo said.

“I can assure you, the matter will be resolved amicably between the school and the lecturers.”

The lecturers, in January last year, staged a protest over the same unpaid salary arrears but returned to work after promises were made that the salaries would be paid.

