There was panic at the Anambra House of Assembly as four armed men, suspected to be operatives of the State Security Services (SSS), tried to whisk away the member-elect for Nnewi North State Constituency, Onyekachukwu Ike.

The armed men drove into the Assembly complex in three vehicles and grabbed the member-elect after he participated in a valedictory thanksgiving mass for the seventh Assembly.

They forced the member-elect into their vehicle and were trying to drive out of the Assembly complex when security personnel quickly locked the exit gate.

The Acting Clerk of the Assembly, Esther Aneto, and other senior staff lamented that the suspected SSS operatives did not inform them or even the police personnel at the Assembly before trying to whisk Mr Ike away.

One suspected SSS operative, however, explained that they had a court order to arrest the member-elect.

It took the intervention of the Speaker, Uche Okafor, and the Deputy Governor, Onyeka Ibezim, who came to represent the Governor at the Valedictory session of the seventh Assembly, before the member-elect was released.

(NAN)

