The Edo House of Assembly on Thursday passed four bills and confirmed 15 civil commissioners at its valedictory session for the seventh assembly in Benin.

The bills are a bill for a law to make provision for the emolument of elected political officers and public officers 2023, a bill for a law to provide for the pension rights of the governor and the deputy governor 2023.

Others are a bill for a law to provide for sanitation, pollution and waste management and a bill to establish a unified local government agency.

The house also amended and adopted new house rules, which threw up some controversies before its adoption.

House Speaker Marcus Onobun had earlier called on Francis Okiye, the member representing Esan North East I and Sunny Ojiezele, the member representing Esan South East, to second the adoption of the motion.

But the two lawmakers declined, saying they had no idea of the content of the new house rules.

Also, at plenary, the house confirmed 15 commissioners as civil commissioners in the state.

They are Christopher Nehikhare, Monday Osaigbovo, Isoken Omo, Joan Oviawe, Ethan Uzamere, Stephen Idehenre, Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi and Patrick Unaseru.

Others are Samuel Alli, Adeze Aguele-Kalu, Kingsley Uwagbale, Uyi Oduwa Malaka, Joshua Omokhodion, Ojeifoh Enaholo and Christabel Omo Ekwu

Approval for Obaseki’s N3.5 billion

The house also approved the request of Governor Godwin Obaseki to obtain a N3.5 billion contract and asset finance auto-loan facility.

According to the governor, N2 billion will be used to procure hospital equipment for the Stella Obasanjo Hospital, and N1.5 billion will be used to procure vehicles for the 24 incoming legislators and the state chief judge.

After that, the speaker, Mr Onobun, opened the floor as he thanked his colleagues and staff of the assembly for their support over the years.

Mr Onobun, in his valedictory speech, stated that the seventh assembly passed 118 resolutions and 54 bills, 48 of which were assented to.

“The turbulence that characterised the inauguration of the seventh assembly made us heroes of democracy, having done the job of 24 members,” he said.

Mr Onobun, however, thanked his constituency, the governor and the people of Edo for the privilege to serve.

House Deputy Speaker Roland Asoro (PDP, Orhiomwon South) thanked his constituency and the governor for the enabling environment for the house to function.

Former House Speaker Francis Okiye (PDP, Esan North East I) reflected on the house’s milestones in the last four years.

Mr Okiye said, “We have sojourned together in the last four years through challenges, and I believe that each of us contributed his quota to the development of the state”.

Other lawmakers also took turns to appreciate their constituencies for the privilege of representing them in the house

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the seventh assembly came into being with a proclamation by Governor Godwin Obaseki on 17 June 2019.

The then-ruling party, APC, won all 24 seats. However, before the proclamation, the politicking of who became the speaker tore the legislators-elect into two major factions.

At the inauguration on 17 June, only ten members out of 24 presented themselves for the inauguration.

The house, after that, adjourned sine die (with no appointed date).

(NAN)

