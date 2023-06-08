Chairman of Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Chinonso Ajah, has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew on three communities in the council area.

Mr Ajah, who stated this in Abakaliki on Thursday, said the decision followed recurring restiveness in the communities.

He listed the communities as Ọkpọsị, Ugwulangwu and Uburu, the hometown of the immediate past Governor, David Umahi.

The curfew, which is intended to check the restiveness, takes effect from 6 p.m. on Thursday till further notice, he added.

“All forms of movements, including activities of motorcyclists and commercial tricycle operators within the areas, have been outlawed.

“The people are advised to adhere to this directive to avoid further threats to peace in the council area,” Mr Ajah stressed.

He advised traditional and religious leaders, as well as town union executives, to sensitise their subjects on the need to comply with the curfew.

“This is because violators will be dealt with severely,” the council chairman stated.

(NAN)

