The federal government has declared Monday, 12 June 2023 as a Public Holiday in commemoration of this year’s Democracy Day celebration.

The Permanent Secretary, Oluwatoyin Akinlade, who made the declaration on behalf of the federal government, congratulates all Nigerians on this occasion.

Nigeria’s democratic journey has, like in many other climes, encountered both stormy and smooth sails, but the ship of State, its institutions and most importantly, the Nigerian people have remained steadfast on the tenets of democratic governance.

On this memorable occasion therefore, Nigerians and friends of Nigeria are invited to appreciate the progress that has been made, celebrate the milestones covered and look forward to a better future for the country’s democracy.

The Permanent Secretary wishes all Nigerians a Happy Democracy Day celebration.

Signed:

Oluwatoyin Akinlade

Permanent Secretary

June 8, 2023

