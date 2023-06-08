The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has set a new rule that requires pilgrims not to spend more than five days in Madina before moving to Makkah.

The commission, in a statement issued by its Deputy Director, Information and Publications, Mousa Ubandawak, said the policy would help to prevent the overcrowding of Madina.

Mr Ubandawaki stated that the commission has commenced the implementation of the new policy already, adding that it followed thorough consultations.

“The new policy becomes imperative following the complaint of overcrowding of Nigerian pilgrims in the City of Madina,” he said.

He stated that NAHCON is committed to giving pilgrims the privilege of spending time in both cities—Makkah and Madina. He added that if overcrowding is not controlled, Nigeria may be sanctioned by the Saudi authorities.

“If the policy must be sustained, then the number of days our pilgrims must stay in Madina had to be reduced. It is well known that Hajj is fast changing with new development and realities.

“If the commission must achieve the objectives of making the 2023 Hajj seamless and comfortable for our pilgrims, it is important to synchronise the airlift of pilgrims to the Holy Land with the bed space available,” he said.

He added, “As tough a decision this may seem, we felt it is a necessary action we need to take so that we won’t be at the receiving end of Saudi laws and at the same time, it was considered more utilitarian for Nigerian pilgrims to spend five days in Madina thereby allowing more pilgrims to travel to Madina.”

Over 96,000 pilgrims from Nigeria are expected to participate in the 2023 exercise.

The Command and Control Centre of NAHCON said over 30,000 pilgrims from Nigeria have already arrived in Saudi Arabia.

