The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC) Jigawa State Command, on Wednesday, paraded Isyaku Lawal, 23, for allegedly sodomising a nine-year-old boy in Malammadori Local Government.

The NSCDC’s spokesperson in Jigawa, Adamu Shehu, said the suspect, a labourer, was arrested on 4 June, for the alleged criminal act which is contrary to section 284 of the state’s Penal Code Law (PCL) of Jigawa State and punishable under the same section.

“The arrest was prompted upon receipt of a complaint lodged by the father of the victim, who stated that his daughter, an elder sister to the victim, reported to him that her sibling was sexually abused by the suspect,” Mr Shehu said.

“Upon questioning, the boy stated that he was taken to an isolated place in the evening while playing with his friends by the suspect, who removed his trousers and had canal knowledge of him.

“Thereafter, he urged him not to tell anyone and promised to buy him sweets, a promise which he failed to fulfil and which made him expose the incident to his sister.

“Meanwhile, medical examinations conducted at Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) at General Hospital Dutse shows repeated rectal penetrations and bruises in the anal area.

“Suspect has confessed to the crime and will be charged to court of competent jurisdiction to expedite justice, Mr Shehu stated.

