President Bola Tinubu has invited senators-elect and members-elect of the House of Representatives to a meeting at the State House, Abuja.

The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, 8 June, by 2 p.m.

Notice of the meeting was conveyed in a letter addressed to the Senate and read by Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege, who presided over the plenary on Wednesday.

“I wish by this medium to invite all Senators-elect and House of Representative members-elect at the Statehouse on Thursday 8th June 2023 by 2 pm,” the letter read partly.

The agenda of the meeting was not indicated in the letter but is speculated to be in connection with the election of the leadership of the 10th National Assembly, which will be conducted on 13 June.

Mr Tinubu is reportedly supporting a former governor of Akwa Ibom, Godswill Akpabio, and the senator representing Kano North, Barau Jibrin, for the senate president and deputy senate president.

He is also backing Tajudeen Abas from Kaduna State and Ben Kalu from Abia State for speaker and deputy speaker of the House of Representatives.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has also pledged its support for the four aspirants.

But some of the aspirants in the two chambers have rejected the president’s choices and insisted that they will not withdraw from the race.

At the Senate chamber, aspirants such as a former governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari and the Senate Chief Whip, Orji Kalu, are forging a partnership to run against Messrs Akpabio and Jibrin.

The two aspirants are also trying to bring Osita Izunaso and Sani Musa, aspiring for the senate presidency, to their camps.

In the House, outgoing deputy speaker Idris Wase, Yusuf Gagdi, Muktar Betara, Sada Soli and Miriam Onuoha said they were still in the race for the speakership.

Mr Tinubu had on Tuesday night met with Messrs Gagdi, Soli and Mrs Onuoha at the State House.

