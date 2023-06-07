A former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, has called for collective efforts to address the ecological challenges confronting the South-south geo-political zone.

The Senator-elect for Zamfara West District made the call when the South-South Community in Abuja paid him a courtesy visit on Tuesday, in Abuja.

Mr Yari, one of the contenders for the president of the Senate for the 10th National Assembly, said that the challenges bedevilling the region could be resolved collectively.

“The livelihood of the South-south is farming, fishing and others, but today, because of land degradation, these are no longer there,” he said.

Mr Yari expressed confidence in President Bola Tinubu-led government’s ability to address the challenges.

“With President Tinubu, who is economically sound, and his adviser on National Assembly matters, these issues in the South-south can be solved.

“The Ogoni cleanup is doable. I believe that with the present President, it would be a reality,” Mr Yari said.

Speaking about the contest for the National Assembly leadership, Mr Yari urged political leaders to follow the rule of law.

Mr Yari, however, warned that nobody should contest the will of God on the National Assembly leadership.

“It is only God who enthrones or makes the king. Those that are on the throne should remember that they were given the opportunity by God and that God never shifts from where He is,” he said.

Mr Yari pledged that if he emerged as the president of the Senate, he would work with all to make Nigeria better.

Responding, the group coordinator, Premier Bello, said that the visit was to express the group’s support for Mr Yari.

“We, the people of South-south, believe that what is good for the goose is also good for the gander.

“We, therefore, identify with the position of the north and plead that the principle of balancing and inclusiveness be respected. That is the reason we are here,” he said.

Mr Bello described Mr Yari as competent for the position, as a two-term governor and former chairperson of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, amongst other positions he previously held.

(NAN)

