Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday issued a proclaimation for the innauguration of the 10th Assembly of the State House of Assembly.
In a tweet by the governor’s chief press secretary, Gboyega Akosile, Mr Sanwo-Olu was quoted as saying, “Members-elect, ladies and gentlemen, in exercise of the powers conferred on me, I hereby proclaim the 10th Assembly of the LSHA.”
The state House of Assembly has 40 members.
The ruling APC has 38 of the members while the Labour Party has the other two members.
After the inauguration, Mudashiru Obasa, representing the Agege 1 Constituency, who was re-elected for the sixth term, emerged the speaker of the house again.
READ ALSO: Inauguration: Sanwo-Olu sets ‘THEMES PLUS’ agenda for second term
Mr Akosile said the speaker was nominated by Temitope Adewale, the representative of the Ifako-Ijaiye 1 constituency.
This is coming days after the governor was sworn-in for the second term in office at the Tafawa Balawa Square.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999