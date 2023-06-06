Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday issued a proclaimation for the innauguration of the 10th Assembly of the State House of Assembly.

In a tweet by the governor’s chief press secretary, Gboyega Akosile, Mr Sanwo-Olu was quoted as saying, “Members-elect, ladies and gentlemen, in exercise of the powers conferred on me, I hereby proclaim the 10th Assembly of the LSHA.”

The state House of Assembly has 40 members.

The ruling APC has 38 of the members while the Labour Party has the other two members.

After the inauguration, Mudashiru Obasa, representing the Agege 1 Constituency, who was re-elected for the sixth term, emerged the speaker of the house again.

Mr Akosile said the speaker was nominated by Temitope Adewale, the representative of the Ifako-Ijaiye 1 constituency.

This is coming days after the governor was sworn-in for the second term in office at the Tafawa Balawa Square.

