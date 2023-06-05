Oluremi Tinubu, the wife of President Bola Tinubu, Monday in Abuja, assumed office as Nigeria’s First Lady.

Mrs Tinubu, who arrived at the First Lady’s wing of the Presidential Villa, was accompanied by her security aides.

The First Lady, on arrival, was received by the Permanent Secretary of the State House, Tijjani Umar, and other heads of units in the First Lady’s Office.

Mrs Tinubu was then guided on a tour of offices within the First Lady’s wing, comprising the Administrative, ICT, Catering, Media and Protocol Units.

Mrs Tinubu was born on 21 September 1960 to an Itsekiri mother and a Yoruba father.

She holds a Bachelor of Science in Education from the University of Ife and has undertaken several courses in some higher institutions.

She served as the First Lady of Lagos State when her husband was governor of the state between 1999 and 2007, and after that, she was elected senator representing Lagos Central in the Senate.

Mrs Tinubu executed many philanthropic activities to alleviate the plight of vulnerable people in her Constituency.

Mr Tinubu, serving as Nigeria’s 16th leader, assumed duty last week.

(NAN)

