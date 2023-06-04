Former INEC chair, Attahiru Jega, is one of the keynote speakers listed for a Democracy Day lecture organised by the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies(NIDLS).

The lecture, billed to hold on 15 June, is titled “Democracy and the State of the Nation: towards agenda setting for the new administration.”

Aside from Mr Jega, a professor, who will moderate the event, speakers expected to deliberate on the topic are the Director General of the Nigerian Institute of Social and Economic Research(NISER), Anthonia Simbine, a professor and former vice-chancellor of the University of Abuja, Nuhu Yaqub.

Mr Yaqub, a professor, will be the chairperson of the lecture.

Other discussants at the lecture include a former commander special task force operation safe haven, Henry Ayoola, a retired major general; Okey Ibeanu, a professor; Rotimi Suberu, a professor; Mike Kwanashie, a professor; A. B. Mahmoud, Senior Advocate of Nigeria and another lawyer Ebere Ifendu.

Speaking on the significance of the lecture, the institute’s Director General, Abubakar Sulaiman, in a statement on Saturday, emphasised the deep divisions among Nigerians along ethnic and religious lines evident during the 2023 general elections.

Mr Sulaiman, a professor, highlighted the potential threats posed by ethnic and religious politics to the consolidation of democracy, citing examples such as the Rwanda Genocide and the war in Burundi, which resulted in extensive human casualties.

According to the statement, signed by Joke Akinsanmi on behalf of the institute, the event is expected to be graced by several high-profile political and business leaders, including the President of the Senate, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, and members of the National Assembly.

The annual lecture, organised by NILDS, aims to foster an in-depth discussion among key stakeholders and experts to reflect on Nigeria’s democracy and the state of the nation.

