Security operatives in Abia State, South-east Nigeria, have begun a manhunt for abductors of a Chinese national working at a quarry in Lokpanta, Umunneochi Local Government Area of the state.

The Chinese, Li Peiyin, a site manager at the quarry, left the site on 31 May but did not return.

A police source told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the Chinese national left the quarry, driving a heavy-duty vehicle.

“The caterpillar machine was seen with the key in its ignition.

“The man has military security operatives attached to him, but on that day, he did not drive out with them.

“Joint efforts between the police and the military have been emplaced to rescue him,’’ the source told NAN on Sunday.

The source said police had yet to ascertain whether it was a case of abduction or kidnapping, he said.

“It is kidnapping when a ransom is demanded, but at the moment, nobody has called to ask for ransom, so it is still regarded as a case of abduction.

“Our worry is why the man should drive out in a caterpillar without his security attaches,’’ the source added.

When contacted on Sunday afternoon, the police spokesperson in Abia State, Maureen Chinaka, confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES.

Ms Chinaka, an assistant superintendent of police, said the Chinese national was kidnapped when he left his house without a security escort.

“The manhunt is on course right now,” she said, adding that the joint operation was being led by a divisional police officer in the state.

The police spokesperson said the manhunt began in Lokpanta in the state and other communities in neighbouring Ebonyi State but was unsuccessful.

“However, efforts are still ongoing to track the kidnappers,” Ms Chinaka stated.

