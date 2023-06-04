Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has ordered former officials of the state government to return government’s properties in their possession or face sanctions.

The officials affected by the directives include those who served under former Governor of the state, Okezie Ikpeazu, who exited office on 29 May.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Kenneth Kalu, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

Mr Kalu, a professor, said the affected officials of the past government had been given until 6 July to do so if they want to avoid sanctions.

“It has come to the knowledge of the state government that some government officials, including appointees of the past administration, are still holding on to government properties, such as vehicles, generators, laptops and other assets,” he said.

“Anyone who is in possession of government properties is hereby directed to return such to the office of the Secretary to the State Government on or before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6th 2023, obtain necessary acknowledgement from the SSG’s office,” Mr Kalu stated.

The SSG said that failure to comply with the directive by any former official would “attract sanctions.”

He, however, did not give details of the sanctions the government intends to apply.

The directive comes about five days after Mr Otti was sworn in as the fifth governor of the state.

The governor, who was the Labour Party candidate in the 18 March governorship election in the state, defeated the ruling Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Okey Ahiwe, to emerge winner.

