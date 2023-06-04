A woman in Akwa Ibom State, South-south Nigeria, on Wednesday, paid hospital bills for patients in the state in memory of a philanthropist, Ime Umanah, who died eight years ago.

The woman, Itoro Mark, who runs a catering business, Grandma’s Kitchen, in Uyo, is a niece to the late Mr Umanah who was an entrepreneur and a politician.

She paid the bills for five patients at the General Hospital, Ukpom-Abak, Abak Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Umanah, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, died in 2015 in a road accident in Imo State.

Nations newspaper in 2015 reported how a former Minister of Petroleum and the APC leader in Akwa Ibom, Don Etiebet described Mr Umanah’s death as “a big loss to Akwa Ibom State and Nigeria.”

“The news last night that Mr Umanah was dead hit so severely that I lost my senses, developed a headache, runny stomach and refused to believe it.

“It was a shedding of tears, very devastating, hurtful and incomprehensible that Mr Umanah should die in an accident. It is one too many of our revered leaders and frontline outspoken politicians, particularly from Abak-Five, who have died within a year,” he said in 2015.

Speaking further, Mr Etiebet added, “As a great and pioneering businessman from that part of the country, he did everything to serve his people. Those of us from Akwa Ibom State, and Nigeria have lost a gem, an outstanding international businessman and a philanthropist, popularly known as Ufan Ndito Ubuene (Friend of the less-privileged),” Mr Etiebet had said.

Mr Umanah was born on 24 October 1943 in Abak Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

He was the chairman of board of several companies spanning from financial institutions, communication and auto industries.

Famed as “friends of the less-privileged”, Mr Umanah played a role in the creation of Akwa Ibom, from the then Cross River State.

Why the memorial

Ms Mark visited the state government-owned hospital and met with the management who presented the medical bills of five patients to her.

After going through the names of the patients, Ms Mark offered to settle the bills for the five patients, a gesture she said is to keep alive the memory of her late uncle, Mr Umanah.

“It is eight years since my uncle died. So I’m marking his eighth memorial,” Ms Mark, who said she was a teenager when her uncle died in 2015, told PREMIUM TIMES.

“One of those times when I was missing him I thought about what he would still be doing in the world today if he were to be alive and I figured out he would be helping people, so I decided to put together this community service in respect of my late uncle, Mr Umanah.”

Ms Mark said she felt fulfilled meeting the patients and being able to help them as her late uncle would have done if he were to be alive.

She said successive administrations in Akwa Ibom had not treated the late Umanah fairly well by not doing anything to immortalise his name despite his contributions to the state.

“He was a selfless giver, he was a leader. I’m excited that I’ve been able to pay the bills for (the) five patients.

“Coming out to do this today, I see how my late uncle used to help people. The feeling is very special, out of this world,” she said, adding that she would do more to help the less-privileged.”

Hospital management reacts

Welcoming Ms Mark, the Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Godslove Bassey, said late Mr Umanah was a friend to his father.

“I knew him to be a philanthropist, a very good man. He was known to nearly everybody in Akwa Ibom State because of who he was.

“While he was alive, he used to give out things to the poor. This visit is to keep his memory on. When I saw that you wanted to give gifts I said this is what Mr Umanah used to do. He was so generous,” he said

Mr Bassey, while thanking Ms Mark, appealed to members of the public to emulate her gesture.

He said the hospital has had several patients could not pay their bills after treatment.

Patients react

Three of the five patients whose bills were settled told PREMIUM TIMES they had heard of the late Mr Umanah’s philanthropic gestures when he was alive.

Aniema Akpan, an accident victim and Christiana Godspower who delivered a baby three days before the visit, expressed their gratitude to Ms Mark.

Mrs Akpan said she lives in a neighbouring village where the late philanthropist, Mr Umanah was very popular before his death.

“I knew him as a friend of the less-privileged that can help the poor,” she said in vernacular, adding that Mr Umanah used to share rice, cows and clothes to the people.

Late Mr Umanah, a Paul Harris of Rotary Club International, built and donated a College of Law in Abak in 1985 to the then University of Cross River State now University of Uyo. He also endowed a Chair in Law with N500, 000 in the University.

In recognition of his contributions to education, the University of Uyo named the campus located at Ediene Abak after the late philanthropist.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

