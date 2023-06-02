The Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, has hailed the appointment of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, as chief of staff to President Bola Tinubu.

The Delta Central lawmaker also applauded the appointment of George Akume as secretary to the government of the federation (SGF).

Mr Tinubu had earlier, in a statement on Friday, announced Messrs Gbajabiamila and Akume’s appointments.

In a statement by his media aide, Yomi Odunuga, on Friday in Abuja, Mr Omo-Agege described the appointments as round pegs in round holes.

The Delta APC governorship candidate in the 18 March election noted that their commitments to public service and dedication to the betterment of our nation stood them out from the lots.

He expressed confidence that they would bring their wealth of experience in public service spanning a combined period of more than four decades to bear in their new assignments.

He particularly expressed excitement as both appointees are products of the National Assembly.

“In the various positions Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila and Senator George Akume have served in the National Assembly, they did so with distinction, working tirelessly to attract important developmental projects to their constituencies and advance the socio-economic development of the country in general.

“I am confident that they would deploy their immense wealth of experience, national and global connections in giving our President the needed support to deliver on his mandate of taking the nation to greater heights,” Mr Omo-Agege said.

