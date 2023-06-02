The Federal High Court has announced the annual vacation for its judges.

The court’s spokesperson, Catherine Christopher, said in a statement on Friday that the vacation commences from 24 July to 15 September 2023.

She further disclosed that the court would open for business on 18 September.

Ms Christopher, an Assistant Director of Information, cited the Federal High Court Civil Procedure Rules 2019 which empowers the Chief Judge, John Tsoho, to declare the vacation.

The statement explained that the break was to enable judges “enjoy their well- deserved rest and to prepare for the challenges of the New Legal year.”

Other courts, including the Supreme Court, Court of Appeal, the National Industrial High Court, and state High Courts are expected to announce their judges’ vacation that will fall in the same period of the year.

Vacation judges

However, three of the court’s divisions in Abuja, Lagos and Port-Harcourt in Rivers State will be opened to handle emergency cases, mostly fundamental human rights-related, during the judges’ vacation.

The court has drawn a schedule for some judges to take their turns to serve as vacation judges during the break.

In Abuja, Ahmed Mohammed and Obiora Egwuatu will preside over such cases, while I. N. Oweibo and A. Aluko will hold the forte in Lagos. A. T. Mohammed and S.I. Mark will hear cases in Port-Harcourt division of the court during the vacation.

