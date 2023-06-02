The Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Solomon Arase, says he is building a new police force that will again be attractive to the Nigerian youth.

He also said in less than two months; he has created a cordial working relationship between the commission and the Nigeria Police Force, where both parties now work not to compete but complement each other.

This was contained in a statement by the spokesperson of the commission, Ikechukwu Ani, on Friday, in Abuja

He said there was now respect for the clearly defined responsibilities of the two institutions, and they now operate with mutual respect and a shared vision.

Mr Arase, a former inspector general of police, said he had also made a success of his stakeholders’ conversations immediately on resumption of duty at the commission and is happy that he has united the Civil Society Organisations in support of the commission and the police.

The PSC chairman said he had continued to engage international donor agencies and other stakeholders in the police sector to assist in building the commission’s capacity as an oversight body and that of the police as the lead agency in internal security.

“I can report that I am getting listening ears and making a lot of progress; the police force we are building will surely be a pride of the nation “, he noted.

Mr Arase, who took stock of his two months in office, commended the IGP, Usman Baba, for the massive promotions of the junior police officers who have, in recent times, suffered stagnation in their career progression.

He vowed that under his watch, no police officer, whether junior or senior, would be allowed to stagnate in a rank, especially when there were no disciplinary issues around the Officer.

He disclosed that the commission since he assumed office, has deliberately moved to clear all pending disciplinary matters in the organisation so that officers can have an unhindered career progression.

The PSC Chairman said he was sending officers of the commission to the various Police Zonal Command headquarters to observe Inspector’s promotion (Departmental Selection Board) interviews starting across the federation on Monday.

Mr Arase urged the staff of the commission to ensure that they conduct themselves in a manner that depicts the current high standards prevailing in the organisation.

He warned that he would not condone any misconduct or corrupt practice from any staff on official assignment.

He promised to continue to work for the unity and progress of both the commission and the police force.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

