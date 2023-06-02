The Nigeria Media Innovation Program (NAMIP) is thrilled to announce the addition of 10 more media organizations to its innovative business capacity-building coaching initiative. They were selected from over 150 applications after careful consideration by an Advisory Committee comprising leading professionals in journalism, business, academia and innovative enterprise.

Joining the 14 media organizations that were selected in 2022, the new participants are mission-driven independent media from across the country with goals to uncover new and sustainable revenue pathways by engaging wider audiences and creating new media products.

The selected participants for this round are:

ASHE News – an independent online news platform dedicated to combating fake news, and mis/disinformation through their ASK FACK-CHECK HUB.

Digital Trust – is a subsidiary of Media Trust Limited, aleading Nigerian newspaper publishing company based in Abuja with arguably the largest circulation in northern Nigeria, running the English-language Daily Trust, Saturday Trust, Sunday Trust and the Hausa-language Aminiya newspapers, as well as the Trust TV.

MSME Africa – a digital one-stop hub forthe Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises offering timely daily news, details about opportunities, educative articles, spotlights on entrepreneurs and MSME brands, as well as other tools and resources.

Nigeria Health Watch – a not-for-profit health communication and advocacy organization that seeks to advocate for better health for Nigerians raising awareness and increasing knowledge on a wide range of health issues.

Omalicha Radio – a new, independent radio station set up to challenge stereotypes and be a voice for development, targeting in-depth analyses and dissemination of policies..

Premium Times –a leading online news, and investigative journalism platform, driven by its vision to help strengthen Nigeria’s democracy.

TechPoint Africa – a leading digital media company, dedicated to showcasing and amplifying the best innovations emerging from Africathrough its diverse range of publications, data-driven insights, and engaging events.

The Republic – a magazine and platform that explores the world as Nigerian. Behind the magazine is the belief that writing can connect, empower, and humanize communities, and a society of people who consider urgent the need for a Nigeria more critical of itself.

WikkiTimes– an online newspaper that leverages on cutting-edge technologies to deliver timely, well-balanced, and up-to-date news to its audiences across Nigeria.

Women Radio – Nigeria’s only radio station dedicated to women,with fully female centric programming that amplifies voices of women to foster national development.

Joining the cohort, new participants will benefit from both a bespoke and broad range of resources, mentorship and capacity-building opportunities and technical support, all geared towards fostering an environment conducive to experimentation, growth, and the creation of sustainable revenue solutions that will embolden editorial independence in Nigeria’s media industry.

“NAMIP is an effort to support innovative growth and experimentation targeted at organizational sustainability,” said Bilal Randeree, MDIF’s Regional Director for Africa & MENA. “It has the fortune of building on past developmental efforts by MDIF to strengthen media across the continent and the world. This is why the program explores a mix of interventions aimed at the success of our beneficiaries”.

“Being aware of the importance of good journalism and the media’s role of information circulation, as well as facilitating diverse public discourse, it is crucial for these media organizations to be institutionally strong with diverse revenue options,” said Adedeji Adekunle, NAMIP’s Program Director. This will ensure that media independence and pluralism can continue to grow in Nigeria.”

More than 150 applications from across Nigeria were received since the calls for applications were made. There was an even distribution of non-profits, start-ups, and private organisations all looking to secure NAMIP’s unique blend of capacity building; including a combination of grants, coaching, and tailored technical assistance, either to get their ideas off the ground or to expand on what they have developed.

About NAMIP

NAMIP is a 3-year initiative working to increase capacity, generate sustainable and diverse revenue streams, and build audiences of independent media in Nigeria, particularly those reaching underserved communities. Launched by Media Development Investment Fund (MDIF) in 2022 and funded by MacArthur Foundation, it seeks to support the editorial independence of media organisations by strengthening their financial sustainability.

