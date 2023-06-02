The leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former senators previously elected on the party’s platform have appealed to the aggrieved aspirants for the senate presidency to step down for Godswill Akpabio.

The APC leaders and the former senators under the aegis of “APC Non-Serving Senators” made the appeal at a strategic meeting in Abuja.

The meeting was organised to persuade the Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Kalu, former governor of Zamfara, Abdul’Aziz Yari, and Osita Izunaso to withdraw from the senate presidency race.

A former governor of Ogun State, Olusegun Osoba, and Tanko Yakasai, a former liason officer to former President Shehu Shagari, were among the notable leaders of the APC that attended the meeting.

The leadership of the APC recently endorsed Mr Akpabio as the next senate president and a senator representing Kano North, Barau Jibrin, as deputy senate president. However, other aspirants rejected the endorsement on the ground that the party is unfair to other geopolitical zones.

Speaking at the meeting, the convener of the APC Non-serving Senators Group, Basheer Lado, urged the aggrieved aspirants to withdraw their ambitions in the interest of peace, party cohesion and the smooth takeoff of the Bola Tinubu administration.

Mr Lado said the best persons for the positions are Messrs Akpabio and Jibrin.

“With Senators Akpabio and Barau Jibrin in charge of the 10th Senate, there is no doubt that the National Assembly would provide the necessary synergy to His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to ensure that all Nigerians benefit from good governance and democratic dividends,” he said.

“We, therefore, call on all you sakeholders to support this patriotic move. In the interest of Nigeria’s national stability, peace, and party cohesion. We equally request once again that other aspirants withdraw their candidacies.”

Lobby

Mr Osoba in his comment urged leaders of the APC and the former senators to lobby the aggrieved senators and ensure they persuade them before the election day

“I want to appeal to you on two issues. Let us all organise a serious lobby system by convening a meeting of all aspirants for the position of Senate President in 10th Senate to make them see the reason why they should toe the line of the party.

“The party has decided on zoning and has zoned the positions. We cannot afford to start this government in another crisis. The fuel subsidy removal crisis is already there.

“Let us go back to our states and lobby our senators-elect to support the choice of the party. With this I believe we shall achieve our goal without any hitch,” the former governor said.

Mr Kalu had disclosed on Tuesday that he was in talks with the Yari camp on the need to forge a common front to battle for the senate presidency.

Mr Izunaso has also repeatedly said he remains in the race.

