The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has quizzed the former Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, over alleged money laundering and misappropriation of N4 billion, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

A source close to the anti-graft agency told NAN that Mr Fayemi arrived at the EFCC facility at about 10 a.m. on Thursday and was drilled by its operatives.

The source said that the ex-governor was at the zonal command of the anti-graft agency located on Oko Close, Off Station Road, Ilorin in Kwara State for interrogation over the alleged fraud.

According to the source, EFCC is interrogating the former governor over allegations of misappropriation of N4 billion and money laundering.

The probe is said to be connected to the handling of funds during his tenure as governor of Ekiti State.

Mr Fayemi was governor of the state from 2018 to 2022 and handed over to Governor Biodun Oyebanji in June 2022.

The anti-graft agency had in a letter dated 12 May invited the former governor to appear in its Kwara office on 18 May over allegations of money laundering and misappropriation of public funds.

The commission in a letter by ACE 1 Michael Nzekwe stated that it is “investigating a case of money laundering in which there is need to seek certain clarification from you has become imperative.

“In view of this, you are kindly requested to come for an interview with the undersigned through the head, Economic Governance Section. Thursday, May 18, 2023. No. 10 Oko close, off Station Road, GRA, Ilorin, Kwara. Time: 10: 00 hours.”

The former governor had, however, written the commission seeking to delay his invitation over the allegation.

Responding through his lawyer, Adeola Omotunde, in a letter dated 15 May, Mr Fayemi said he was one of the organisers and a reviewer of one of the books published in President Buhari’s honour.

“Our client is in receipt of your letter of invitation dated 12th May 2023 for an appointment on Thursday, 18th of May, 2023.

“Our client is one of the organisers of the programme and will review one of the books,” the letter read in part.

It is believed that the anti-graft agency gave heed to the request of the former governor but immediately went into action after the presidential swearing-in.

(NAN)

