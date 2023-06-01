Workers of the Ogun State House of Assembly under the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) have begun an indefinite strike over their salaries.

The industrial action followed the state government’s failure to implement the Consolidated Legislative Salary Structure (CONLESS) passed by the National Assembly.

The union had also asked the state government to comply with the provisions of sections 10(2), 13, and 14 of the State Assembly Service Commission Law, 2018, and the Statutory Offices (State Emoluments) Amendment Law, 2018, as it affects “due salary and allowances to some of our members since their respective dates of appointment.”

PREMIUM TIMES recalled that the association gave the state government a 16-day ultimatum to meet its demands.

At the expiration of the ultimatum last Thursday, the workers shut down the assembly complex but still got no response from the government.

Backing the action of its state chapter, the national body of PASAN, in a letter dated May 9 and signed by its Secretary-General, Awobifa Hammed, demanded full compliance with the provisions of the stated laws.

The union announced the decision to begin the strike through a communiqué made available to journalists after its state congress and signed by its chairman and secretary, Ayotunde Ojediran and David Adediran, respectively.

Read the communique below:

COMMUNIQUE ISSUED AT THE END OF PASAN OGUN STATE CHAPTER EMERGENCY CONGRESS AND NOTICE OF INDEFINITE INDUSTRIAL ACTION.

The emergency Congress of our Union held on Wednesday 31″ May, 2023 considered the persistent issues concerning the state of welfare of our Union members and the sustenance of quality service delivery by members of staff in the Legislature. These issues, which have been previously and severally communicated to the Ogun State Government in recent times, remain unresolved.

Thus, the Congress observed and deliberated on the following:

1. The non-compliance of the State Government with the provisions of sections 10(2), 13, and 14 of the State Assembly Service Commission Law, 2018, and the Statutory Offices (State Emoluments) Amendment Law, 2018. This non-compliance has resulted in the non-payment of due salary and allowances to some of our members since their respective dates of appointment.

2. The non-implementation of the Consolidated Legislative Salary Structure (CONLESS) to members of staff in the State House of Assembly and House of Assembly Service Commission.

Consequent to an exhaustive deliberation on the aforementioned issues, the Congress agreed to the following resolutions:

1. A vote of confidence was passed on the State Executive Council for its resolve in pressing home the demands of the members of staff to the State Government. The Strike Action Compliance Committee has effectively ensured total compliance with the just concluded 3-day warning strike.

2. A letter of recognition and commendation will be addressed to the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joint Negotiating Council (JNC), Nigeria Civil Service Union (NCSU), and Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN). This letter will convey the Congress’s gratitude for their camaraderie and show of solidarity before, during and after the Three (3) Days Warning Strike.

3. The Union’s agitation remains apolitical, contrary to insinuations from some myopic minds. It should be logically deduced that all the issues raised are clearly administrative demands outlined by provisions of assented laws and practices, which are equally obtainable in the legislatures of other states in the Federation.

4. The Congress directed the State Executives and the Negotiation team to review the warning strike and immediately comply with the directives of the National Body to embark on an indefinite strike, as no worker-friendly resolution has been achieved in the past week(s) since the State Chapte conveyed its demands to the State Government

5. The failure of the State Government to adequately address the two demands of our members by close of work on Wednesday 31″ of May, 2023 will result in the union embarking on a total, comprehensive, and indefinite strike action, commencing from the early hours of Thursday, 1st June, 2023.

Signed;

Comrade Ayotunde Ojediran Chairman

Comrade David Adedigba

Secretary

