The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has approved the appointment of Omolola Odutola as the new Police Public Relations Officer for Ogun State Police Command.

The force spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, announced this in a statement from Abuja on Thursday.

Miss Odutola takes over from Abimbola Oyeyemi, who has been redeployed to Oyo State.

Miss Odutola, who became the first female police spokesperson in the state, was introduced as “a lawyer, criminologist and a security enthusiast.”

She enlisted in the police as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police member of ASP Course 25, 2012.

According to Mr Adejobi, Miss Omolola is “a vibrant sports lover who served in Ondo State and was the first spokesperson of the Maritime Command, Force Headquarters Annex, Kam Salem House, Obalende, Lagos.

“Omolola has also explored the Force Intelligence Bureau as an investigator and intelligence expert in police duties and criminal investigations.

“She is an alumnus of Olabisi Onabanjo University Ago Iwoye, Ogun State, where she studied law and later proceeded to the University of Lagos for her Master’s in Criminology. Omolola is fascinated with policing as a phenomenal team player and a charismatic officer.

“She is a consummate writer known for her exceptional oratory, eloquence, and character. She is a member of several professional bodies and associations, which include the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), and the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), where she is an Associate.

“With her latest deployment to the gateway state, her wealth of experience in artificial and emotional intelligence will play out as she discharges her role as the image maker of the Command,” Mr Adejobi said in a statement.

