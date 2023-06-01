The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) has arraigned an official of the Federal Fire Service for job scam-related charges.

Augustine Abah, a deputy superintendent of the Federal Fire Service, allegedly defrauded an unsuspecting job seeker to the tune of N600,000, according to a statement by ICPC’s spokesperson, Azuka Ozuzua, on Wednesday.

The anti-corruption agency arraigned the defendants on two charges of fraud and employment racketeering at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Apo, Abuja, the statement said.

In the two counts preferred against the defendants, the commission through its counsel accused Mr Abah of fraudulently inducing his victim into parting with N600,000 in the guise of securing employment for the victim in the Federal Fire Service.

His action was said to be contrary to Section 8(i)(a) and punishable under Section 8(i)(b)(ii) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000, and contrary to Section 320(b) and punishable under section 322 of the Penal Code Act.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The defence counsel, G.E. Ejekela, thereafter moved his client’s bail application, urging the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal of conditions. He assured the court that his client would attend his trial while on bail.

The ICPC counsel, Mashkur Salisu, did not oppose the bail application.

However, he urged the court to impose conditions that would compel the defendant to attend his trial.

The trial judge, F.A Aliyu, after listening to both parties, granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N1 million with a surety in like sum. The judge ruled that the surety must be a civil servant on grade level 12 and above.

The judge also ordered that the surety must submit his or her appointment and promotion letters to the court for sighting.

The matter was adjourned to 13 July for hearing.

