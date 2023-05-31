On Wednesday, the new Governor of Jigawa State, Umar Namadi, announced the appointment of Bala Mamser as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).
Mr Mamser was the immediate past commissioner of information, youth, sport, and culture.
The appointment indicated in a statement signed by the state’s head of the service, Hussaini Kila.
The governor appointed Mustapha Kiyawa as his chief of staff and Adamu Garun-Gabas as his principal private secretary.
READ ALSO:PROFILE: Namadi, finance expert who made Jigawa least indebted state, sworn-in as governor
Other appointees announced by the governor are Abdullahi Shehu as accountant-general, and Habib Ubale as executive secretary, Jigawa State Youth Empowerment/Employment Agency.
The governor announced the appointees a day after he assumed office as the 5th governor of the state.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999