The Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, has approved the appointment of 27 personalities for positions in various offices in the new government.

Mr Sani was sworn in on Monday as the new governor on 29 May.

The governor also retained top appointees of ex-governor El-Rufai.

According to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mohammed Shehu, on Wednesday, Mr Sani appointed Habiba Shekarau as the new head of service.

He retained Balarabe Lawal as the secretary to the state government.

” The immediate past Secretary to the State Government, Balarabe Abbas Lawal, was retained in view of his vast experience in governance to assist in the smooth take-off of the administration.

” The Governor also retained the services of other senior members of the Nasir El-Rufai Administration to provide the link between the two administrations: Muhammad Hafiz Bayero will serve as Senior Advisor Counsellor to the Governor. Also, Barrister James Atung Kanyip and Chris Umar have been appointed Deputy Chiefs of Staff to the Governor. Dr Shehu Usman Muhammad and Bulus Banquo Audu were appointed Counsellors to the Governor.

” Sani Liman was also appointed as the chief of staff to the governor. He was the immediate past Comptroller of Immigration Service, Kano State Command. Before his deployment to Kano, he was the Comptroller of Immigration Service, Kaduna State Command,” the statement read.

The newly appointed officials are :

1 – Balarabe Abbas Lawal – Secretary to the State Government

2 – Sani Liman – Chief of Staff

3 – Habiba Anana Shekarau – Head of Service

4 – Muhammad Hafiz Bayero – Senior Advisor/Counsellor

5 – James Atung Kanyip – Deputy Chief of Staff (Deputy Governor’s Office)

6 – Chris Umar – Deputy Chief of Staff (Legal & Legislative Matters)

7 – Abubakar Haruna – Deputy Chief of Staff (Support Services)

8 – Prof. Bello Ayuba – Principal Private Secretary

9 – Dr Shehu Usman Muhammad – Counsellor, Political Affairs

10 – Bulus Banquo Audu – Counsellor, Land Matters

11 – Hafsah Aminu Ashiru – Private Secretary to the Deputy Governor

12 – Naja’atu Garba Ahmed – Senior Special Assistant (Governor’s Office)

13 – Dr John Danfulani – Senior Special Assistant (Research & Documentation)

14 – Shuaibu Isah Gimi – Senior Special Assistant (Strategic Communication)

15 – Nasiru Abdulkadir – Senior Special Assistant (Print Media)

16 – Dahiru Ahmed – Senior Special Assistant (Electronic Media)

17 – Samuel Mock Kure – Senior Special Assistant (Public Affairs)

18 – Manassah Turaki Peter – Senior Special Assistant (Public Communication, Deputy Governor’s Office)

19 – Peter Ibrahim – Senior Special Assistant (Media & Communication – Deputy Governor’s Office)

20 – Zainab Mohammed – Senior Special Assistant (Kashim Ibrahim Fellows)

21 – Jewel Tokpa – Senior Special Assistant (COS’s Office)

22 – Umar Sani Maikudi – Senior Special Assistant (Economic Matters)

23 – Shuaibu Kabir Bello – Senior Special Assistant (ICT)

24 – Maureen Okogwu-Ikokwu – Senior Special Assistant (Special Duties)

25 – Maryam Abubakar – Senior Special Assistant (Inter-Governmental Relations)

26 – Muhammad Bashir Aliyu – Senior Special Assistant (PPS’s Office)

27 – Iliasu Mamman – Senior Special Assistant (Protocol, Abuja)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

