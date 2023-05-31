The Coordinator of the dissolved APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) in Zamfara State, Kabir Marafa, has assured that President Bola Tinubu will fulfil his promise to reward party loyalists that worked to ensure his victory at the 25 February poll.

Mr Marafa gave the assurance on Tuesday during a dinner with members of the Zamfara PCC members in Abuja.

The members had travelled to Abuja to witness the presidential inauguration, but some did not get the pass to attend the event held at Eagle Square.

Mr Tinubu polled 298,396 votes to win the state during the election.

After the inauguration, Mr Tinubu is expected to form his cabinet and make other appointments.

Mr Marafa, a former senator, while apologising to PCC members for the unavailability of the gate pass to the inauguration venue, assured them that the days of “monkey dey work, baboon dey chop” are over, stating that the president is willing to reward members of the party.

“Mr President said he is still on his promise to change the reward system of government. And I am sure he is going to do it. Mr President appreciates what Zamfara did.

“Politics is about inclusion, politics is about people. So what I did is your efforts collectively, all of you. We all gathered to deliver. We give gratitude to God because we were given an assignment, and we delivered. It’s not us; it’s God. God made it possible for all of us, and we have delivered,” he said.

Don’t pity me

Mr Marafa also asked his supporters not to feel sad over the outcome of the senatorial election in the state.

Ikra Bilbis of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 102,866 votes to defeat Mr Marafa, who scored 91,216 votes in the election. Aside from the election of Mr Marafa’s election, the APC also lost the governorship election to the PDP.

“Pity is for those that didn’t try at all. Sympathy goes to people that tried but failed. Failure is an essential ingredient of success; without failure, you cannot succeed. We have learnt a lot from this.

“Some people were given an assignment, and they failed woefully; we were given an assignment, and we delivered triumphantly, so we thank God.

“So I want to assure you the president has Zamfara in his mind. He is the president of the country, not Zamfara alone. This is the person that appreciates people; this is a person that appreciates what people have done,” he said.

He, however, blamed the “hypocrites” in his party for the losses suffered by the party.

“We saw the signs of hypocrisy in Zamfara the time the president visited Zamfara State. That was the time we saw the cracks.

