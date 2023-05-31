The Senate, on Wednesday, mourned the death of the founder of DAAR Communications, Raymond Dokpesi.

The mourning followed a motion moved by Francis Alimikhena (APC, Edo North) at the plenary session.

Mr Dokpesi, who hailed from Edo State, died on Monday in Abuja at 71.

Tony Akiotu, the group managing director of DAAR Communications, owners of African Independence Television and Raypower FM radio station, in a statement, said Mr Dokpesi died following a fall while using a treadmill machine as part of the exercise that he needed to undergo to recover from an undisclosed illness.

In the motion, Mr Alimikhena prayed to the senate to encourage the federal government to immortalise the late founder of DAAR Communications for his contributions to the country’s development.

The senator also urged the leadership of the upper legislative chamber to constitute a delegation to pay a courtesy visit to the family of the deceased.

Mr Alimikhena said Mr Dokpesi used the media industry to make a huge contribution to the development of the country and the entire African continent.

He also requested that the Senate observe one-minute silence in honour of the late founder of DAAR Communications.

The Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, who presided over the plenary, thereafter directed members of the lawmakers to observe one-minute silence in memory of Mr Dokpesi.

Contributing to the motion, Rochas Okorocha (APC, Imo West) hailed Mr Dokpesi for his contributions to the development of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr Okorocha said lMr Dokpesi, during his lifetime, was a loyal member of the PDP and to all party leaders, including its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The deputy senate president also hailed the deceased for his support for the leadership of the 9th National Assembly.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

