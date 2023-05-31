The governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia, has made his first set of appointments.

Mr Alia, a Roman Catholic priest, won the state governorship election in March on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He defeated his closest challenger, Titus Uba of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Mr Uba is also the Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly.

A statement issued Wednesday on the Benue State Government Facebook account named Joseph Alakali, a professor, as Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

Mr Alia appointed Tersoo Kula as Chief Press Secretary (CPS) and Paul Biam as Chief of Staff (CoS), Moses Ode – Head of Service (HoS), and Emmanuel Chenge – Principal Private Secretary (PPS).

The statement was signed by Mr Kula.

Below is the full statement:

