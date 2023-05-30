The new Governor of Ebonyi State, Francis Nwifuru, has ordered the freezing of all bank accounts operated by the state government.

Mr Nwifuru, sworn in as the state’s fourth governor on Monday, announced this in a statement by his spokesperson, Monday Uzor.

The statement was made available to reporters on Tuesday.

Mr Uzor, who served as spokesperson of the outgone Deputy Governor of the state, Kelechi Igwe, was reappointed by the new governor shortly after his inauguration.

All the commercial banks where these accounts are domiciled must comply, he said.

“His Excellency, the Governor of Ebonyi State, Rt. Hon Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, has directed the immediate freezing of all state government accounts domiciled in various banks with effect from Tuesday, 30th May 2023,” the statement read in part.

“Consequently the governor directs the bank managers of all the banks that operate government accounts to immediately comply by ensuring that no payment is made from any government accounts till further notice,” it added.

Mr Nwifuru’s directive was coming hours after he was inaugurated as the state governor.

The new governor, a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress, is the immediate past Speaker of the State Assembly.

He succeeded Governor Dave Umahi, who won an election to represent Ebonyi South District in the 10th Senate.

