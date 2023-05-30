Yusuf Gagdi, one of the aspirants for the Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives, says President Bola Tinubu will right some wrongs of the past by appointing the right people into different positions.

Mr Gagdi stated this in a congratulatory message on Tuesday to Mr Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima on their inauguration.

The lawmaker said Mr Tinubu will appoint competent people to revive the economy.

“The new president has the capacity to right the wrongs of previous administrations and ensure that competent hands are engaged to revive comatose sectors of the country,” he said.

Mr Gagdi expressed confidence in the ability of Mr Tinubu to deliver on the promise of democracy to the Nigerian people because his track record shows excellence and dedication to duty.

Meanwhile, Tajudeen Abbas, another speakership candidate has also congratulated the president and vice president. He stated that the duo have what it takes to deliver on their promise.

“I am hopeful and optimistic that Nigeria will be better under these two leaders of ours. They came to office ready to deliver, and I am sure they will deliver.

“I will like to call on Nigerians to support the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, irrespective of party affiliations, so that our country will be great again,” Mr Abbas said.

Mr Tinubu was sworn in on Monday as the 16th President.

