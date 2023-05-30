Former President Goodluck Jonathan has expressed sadness over the death of the Founder of DAAR Communications, Raymond Dokpesi.

Mr Jonathan, in a condolence message issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Ikechukwu Eze, in Abuja on Tuesday, said Nigeria has lost a true patriot and fair-minded nation builder.

Mr Dokpesi, who was the founder of Raypower FM radio station and AIT, died on Monday at a hospital in Abuja.

The former president said Mr Dokpesi was a successful entrepreneur, media mogul and philanthropist, who took the art of giving to a new level and made significant contributions to human progress.

Mr Jonathan, who was one of the early sympathisers to visit the Dokpesi family in Abuja on Monday, said that he cultivated the kind of friendship with the deceased that stood the test of time.

“He was a humane businessman and philanthropist who took the art of giving and human relations to a new level.

“As a patriot and politician, he exemplified the virtues of loyalty, justice and service. A team player and bridge builder, High Chief Dokpesi played the kind of politics that promoted friendship, ethnic cohesion and national unity.

“He will be remembered for his works of charity, devotion to his faith and inspiring leadership, especially serving as a trailblazer who pioneered private broadcasting and played a major role in advancing media freedom in Nigeria,” he said.

(NAN)

