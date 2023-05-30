The Senate has approved reimbursement of over N16 billion to Borno State Government for the construction of the Dabua-Chibok federal road.

The approval was considered following a report of the Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debt chaired by Clifford Ordia (PDP, Edo Central) presented at the plenary on Tuesday.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari had recently sought approval of the senate for the reimbursement of N16,772,486,002,19 to Borno State and N6,601,769,470,99 to Plateau State Government as refund for the construction of federal roads in the two states through the issuance of promissory notes.

The former president’s request was transmitted to the senate committee on local and foreign debt last week for reviewing.

Presenting the report at the plenary, Mr Ordia recommended that the Senate should approve the reimbursement to Borno State but was silent on Plateau State.

Mr Ordia said observations and findings of the committee indicated that the Dabua-Chibok was completed by the Borno Government.

He noted that the total amount requested was what the state government spent on construction of the federal road.

The Committee Chairman also claimed that the Borno State Government has paid all the required funds to the contractor involved in the project.

“The committee observed that most of the federal roads were in horrible state before intervention of the state government on the construction of the road; that the roads were standard. The road was completed. The state government has paid all the amount to the contractor involved in the project. The Federal Bureau of Statistics has ascertained the completion of the project,” he said.

Mr Ordia, therefore, recommended that the Senate should approve the total reimbursement to Borno State Government.

When it was thrown for debate, the senators voted in support of the committee’s recommendation.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, therefore, announced the approval for the reimbursement of the fund to the state government.

