The former leader of Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Reuben Fasoranti, has congratulated President Bola Tinubu as he assumed office on Monday as Nigeria’s 16th leader.

Mr Fasoranti, however, warned the new president not to leave any room for failure.

In a statement made available to journalists in Akure on Tuesday, Mr Fasoranti, 97, who stepped down as the leader of Afenifere on account of his advanced age and handed over to Ayo Adebanjo, said he was writing on behalf of himself and the group.

“Your trajectory to the podium today has been long and tortuous, but the arduous path has only made the victory sweet,” he said.

“More importantly, the sweet victory is not without its burden, the whole world knows that you are prepared for the job, and therefore there should be no excuse for failure.

“Today, Nigeria is facing a myriad of challenges in multiple fronts that require urgent and decisive actions.

“These include the exceptionally high level of insecurity, poor and nosediving economy, derelict infrastructure, youth unemployment and the hydra-headed corruption among others.

“I have gone through your “Renewed Hope 2023 -Action Plan for a Better Nigeria publication and after listening to your maiden broadcast, I am convinced that if the plans enunciated in the speech and personal manifesto are religiously and meticulously implemented the challenges will be mitigated and Nigeria will surely be a greater nation.

“In selecting your team, please pick the best that Nigeria can offer and I believe that this country is well endowed with the human resources that can turn her fortunes around.

“Choose men and women of impeccable character, competence and capacity and post them to their areas of maximum benefit for the nation.

“It is my prayer that the good Lord will grant you the wisdom, zeal, strength of character, good health and the courage of your conviction to steer the ship of our great nation to the promised shore of peace and prosperity.

“You can count on the unalloyed support of Afenifere throughout your tenure. Be assured of my warmest regards always.”

Mr Adebanjo had led a faction of Afenifere to support Peter Obi of the Labour Party in the presidential election.

READ ALSO: Afenifere crisis reopens as Fasoranti disagrees with Adebanjo on Tinubu election

In February, Mr Adebanjo suspended the spokesperson of the group, Jare Ajayi, and another officer for issuing a congratulatory message after Mr Tinubu was announced winner of the presidential election.

But Mr Fasoranti dissociated himself from Mr Adebanjo’s antagonism of Mr Tinubu, saying his successor was on his own.

He then went ahead to overrule Mr Adebanjo on the suspension of the officers, saying it was unfair and that he was not consulted before the action was taken.

