Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has outlined his priorities for his second term — T.H.E.M.E.S PLUS.

The governor spoke after he was sworn in as the second term governor on Monday at the TBS area of the state.

Mr Sanwo-Olu, whose first term agenda was anchored on T.H.E.M.E.S agenda, said he has taken it to the “next level.” The acronymn stands for Transportation and Traffic Management; Health and Environment; Education and Technology; Making Lagos State a 21st Century Megacity, Entertainment & Tourism; and Security & Governance.

“Henceforth, it will be known as “T.H.E.M.E.S+,” the “plus ” representing the incorporation of an intensified focus, in these next four years, on Social Inclusion, Gender Equality and Youth,” he said.

“In other words, we are strengthening and reinforcing THEMES with a ‘No One Left Behind’ philosophy. No one will be left behind on account of their social status, gender or age; we will design all our policies and programs to ensure that everyone is carried along and catered to.

“This is our solemn promise to you.”

Speaking about the challenges encountered in his first term, Mr Sanwo-Olu said his administration experienced the “most disruptive and devastating global health challenge of our lifetime.”

He also said that the state experienced other challenges such as the Endsars protests that descended into a wave of violence, building collapses that claimed lives and a massive gas explosion in Abule Ado amongst others.

“And yet, we saw the triumphant spirit of Lagos shine through. We saw a people that cannot be defined by the tragedies that confront us,” he said.

“We saw a city that proudly wore its resilience and had mastered the art of bouncing back, regardless of what it faced.”

Regardless of the challenges, Mr Sanwo-Olu said that his government has made “deliberate progress.”

He said that his administration has seen the rise of public and private infrastructure — “the largest single train petrochemical refinery in the world, the largest United State Consulate Complex in the world, the largest children hospital in West Africa, the largest rice mill in Sub Saharan Africa.”

We have attracted global corporations like Microsoft, Google and others,” he said.

The governor promised that his government will continue to foster a culture of transparency, accountability and participatory governance.

He commended his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, for his assistance and being a partner-in-progress for the last four years.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

