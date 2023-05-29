Muktar Betara, an aspirant for the 10th House of Representatives, has congratulated President Bola Tinubu and Vice President, Kashim Shettima on their inauguration.

Mr Betara, who is also from Borno State as the new vice president, also congratulated the 28 new state governors.

Messrs Tinubu and Shettima were sworn in on Monday at the Eagle Square in Abuja.

Mr Betara, in a statement he issued on Monday, said he is assured that the nation will head towards the right direction under Mr Tinubu.

He also expressed willingness to work with the president if he is elected as the speaker of the 10th House.

He said “It is great joy and a sense of fulfilment that I, Rt. Hon Muktar Betara Aliyu join fellow compatriots to congratulate our new president, Commander in Chief, Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR and the Vice President, His Excellency, Kashim Shettima GCON

“Today, the hope of many Nigerians is renewed because of the proven capacity and capabilities of the captain of the ship of state.

“Without a doubt, i believe our nation is heading in the right direction to greater heights. We are assured that New Horizon of greatness is ahead of us as a people and a nation.”

The 10th Assembly is scheduled to be inaugurated on 13 June.

