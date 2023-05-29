Umo Eno was on Monday afternoon, sworn-in as the fifth elected governor of Akwa Ibom State.

Akon Eyakenyi, was also sworn-in as the first elected female deputy governor of the state.

The state Chief Judge, Ekaette Obot, administered the oath of office and oath of allegiance to both leaders at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.

Decked in a black suit and white clerical collar, Mr Eno, an entrepreneur and cleric, promised to uphold the Nigerian Constitution and lead the state right.

“You prayed and interceded on my behalf,” he said to clerics who attended the ceremony.

“I stand here as one of you, and I promise that I will make you proud. We will lead this state in the way of the Lord. And we will continue to keep the standard and even seek to improve the Christ-centric government that His Excellency Deacon Udom Emmanuel has established,” he said.

The new governor asked Akwa Ibom people to be inspired by “my story”.

“To those of you who are struggling to put food on your table, if I could overcome, you too can,” he said.

Mr Eno, a candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party had on 18 March defeated other candidates to emerge the governor-elect of the state.

He won in 29 of the 31 local government areas in the state with a total of 354,348 votes to defeat his closest rival, Bassey Albert of the Young Progressives Party who won in two local government areas with 136,262 votes.

