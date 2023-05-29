A few hours after his inauguration, the Taraba State Governor, Kefas Agbu, announced his first set of appointments.
In a statement released Monday evening, signed by the Head of Service, Jemima Nathan, the governor named Yusuf Sanda as his Chief Press Secretary (CPS).
The governor also named Yusuf Ubandoma, an assistant director with the state’s Ministry of Special Duties and Humanitarian Affairs, his Chief Protocol Officer.
Mr Sanda, a seasoned journalist in both the print and broadcast media, is a director with the State Ministry of Information.
Mr Sanda is expected to bring to the service more than three decades of experience in strategic communication, political communication and image management.
Earlier, during his inaugural speech, Mr Agbu said, “I will look for the best and most qualified people to serve in my government.”
The appointments are with immediate effect.
