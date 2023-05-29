The just-inaugurated governor of Kaduna state, Uba Sani, has promised that his administration will embrace inclusiveness, fairness, and justice.

In his inaugural speech at the Murtala Square Kaduna, Mr Uba also announced the renaming of the popular Rabah Road in Kaduna after his predecessor, Nasir El-Rufai.

“Malam, as a gesture of our appreciation for your service, your hard work and dedication to making Kaduna great again, and your commitment to putting people first, I hereby announce the renaming of the entire stretch of Rabah Road as Nasir El-Rufai Road. I have directed the Kaduna Capital Territory Authority to effect the renaming of this 15km stretch of road which commences from the Eastern Bypass, through Malali, the NDA, across the Nnamdi Azikiwe Bypass and terminating at the Rigasa train station link road.

“This is the first road to link the eastern and western sectors of the city. I am proud to name this project that encapsulates the vision of the urban renewal programme after the man who is the visionary of the programme. Malam, we thank you again and again,” he said.

Mr Uba also said he was prepared for the task ahead of him and promised to consolidate the achievements of his predecessor.

He said he would push for the creation of state police as his predecessor did.

” The prevailing security situation in the country demands for a significant shift in the current structure. In this regard, I will work with my colleague Governors and members of the National and State Assemblies to make STATE POLICE a reality.

” I was at the forefront of advocacy for State Police in the 9th Senate. I strongly believe that State Police is the panacea for our perennial security challenges. Security is basically a local affair, and it demands a local approach.

On how to steer his government, Mr Sani said he came prepared.

” I am well aware that leadership is not just a job but a calling; and I am very conscious of the fact that as your Governor, the safety, security and welfare of the people of Kaduna State shall be the main focus of this administration in collaboration with the incoming members of the Kaduna State House of Assembly.

” I come prepared, very determined and imbued with a clear vision for the continued progress of Kaduna state.

” I am determined to run an administration that will not shy away from taking tough decisions for the greater good of our people. My administration shall undertake programmes and policies that will enhance productivity, encourage creativity and harness the rich diversity and cosmopolitan nature of this State.

He further said he would grant opposition parties a space in his government to deliver good governance to the people.

READ ALSO:

” Our programmes and policies shall be people-oriented. I shall run an all-inclusive government that shall leave no one or any part of Kaduna State behind.

” My administration will be guided by the principles of inclusiveness, fairness, justice and equity.

“There is no settler/indigene dichotomy in Kaduna State. We are all citizens of Kaduna State with equal rights, privileges and responsibilities.

” My government will be the government of all. Whether you voted for me or not, I have a responsibility towards you. I will be fair to all. I, therefore, urge you all to join me so that together we can take our dear state to a higher level.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

